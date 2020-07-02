CNN Brasil reporter Bruna Macedo was robbed at knifepoint during a live report in São Paolo on Saturday.

During Macedo’s report on rising water levels at Bandeiras Bridge in São Paolo, a man could be seen on camera behind the reporter, watching, before he made his move and approached her.

Though Macedo initially greeted the man, he quickly pulled out a knife, prompting Macedo to hand over two mobile phones, as CNN Brasil cut the feed.

CNN presenter Rafael Colombo, who was commentating at the time of the robbery, said after the incident, “It was impossible to understand at the time what was happening, if it was a homeless person passing by. But after what happened, we cut the image.”

“He threatened and she handed over a cell phone, but he knew she had two, because she has a private and a corporate one,” Colombo explained, adding Macedo “had a terrible scare,” but “is fine” and “did not suffer any kind of injury.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]