During Tuesday’s White House coronavirus task force press briefing, CNN’s Jim Acosta asked President Donald Trump about the U.S. response to the spread of coronavirus and whether POTUS waited too long.

Acosta asked if there’s “any fairness to the criticism that you may have lulled Americans into a false sense of security, when you were saying things like it’s going to go away.”

“It’s going to go away, hopefully at the end of the month. If not, it hopefully will be soon after that,” Trump responded.

“Hasn’t your thinking on this evolved?” Acosta asked. “You’re taking it more seriously now.”

The president said he’s “not about bad news” and wants to give people hope and “the feeling that we all have a chance.”

He defended the U.S. response and said he wants to be a “cheerleader for the country” during this pandemic.

There was a brief back-and-forth when Acosta said “You don’t like the question, but are you taking responsibility…” and the president remarked, “I know you well enough, so it’s not meant to be a fair question, but it is a fair question.”

The president continued and said, “I think we’re way ahead of schedule in terms of numbers. I think, I hope. But if we can keep it under the minimum numbers — the country has done a great job”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

