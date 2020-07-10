Political commentator Ana Navarro got heated on CNN discussing Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue’s praise of President Donald Trump — noting that the president has made the Latino community “a target of demonization.”

“This really strikes at a wound. This is pouring salt in the wound of a Latino community that is his consumer base,” she told CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin. “Most Latinos feel that we have been harassed, discriminated, made a target of division, made a target of demonization by this administration. ”

Navarro later claimed that she believes in political freedom and freedom of expression, noting that Unanue has the right to vote for whoever he wants.

She addressed Unanue’s refusal to apologize, during which he called the Goya boycotts “suppression of speech,” and pointed out that his costumers have that exact same freedom and can express their anger and disappointment if they want to.

“Brown children have been put in cages. The deaths of Puerto Ricans have been denied — he threw paper towels at them. He called Mexicans criminals and rapists. He said people from El Salvador were coming from ‘S-holes,’” she added.

“So it is one thing after the other, so when you’re consumer base is that Latino community, that the majority feel accosted and harassed and discriminated by Trump and you go and call this and say God bless this guy and bless us for having this builder. Builder of what? Of a wall?”

Navarro later suggested people donate their Goya products to those in need instead of throwing them away, urging viewers not to be wasteful.

Watch above, via CNN

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]