CNN’s Paul Begala called it a “certainty” that President Donald Trump will replace Vice President Mike Pence with former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley as his 2020 running mate.

Begala spoke Monday at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s (AIPAC) 2020 policy conference, and he was asked to make a “bold prediction” for what the U.S. can expect in November. Begala prefaced his claim with, “this is not a prediction. It’s a certainty”:

On Thursday, July 16, that’s the date the Democrat gives his or her acceptance address. On that day, to interrupt that narrative, Donald Trump will call a press conference at Mar-a-Lago. He’s gonna dump Mike Pence and put Nikki Haley on the ticket to try to get those suburban moms. You watch. Guaranteed.

Begala concluded by saying that Trump only put Pence in charge of the White House’s task force on the coronavirus “to throw him under the bus.”

For months, there have been persistent rumors that Trump will eventually pick Haley to replace Pence as his second. Both have denied the rumored VP rivalry.

Watch above (start at 26:30), via Ruptly.

