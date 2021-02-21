CNN media analyst Bill Carter took issue with the push from conservatives for American flags to be lowered in recognition for the death of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Carter joined Brian Stelter on Reliable Sources to talk about how Limbaugh is being remembered for his legacy as a “hero” to conservatives and a “hatemonger” to liberals. Stelter asked Carter for his reaction to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ (R) plan to order flags be lowered to half-mast throughout the state in Limbaugh’s honor.

Carter began by dismissing the plan as an attention-grab from DeSantis. He then said the justification of lowering flags for Limbaugh would be “really questionable” because he “had a huge following and was very popular… but he wasn’t a heroic figure.”

“He had a lot of incidents that were extremely questionable, and his views were pretty ugly, and they hurt a lot of people,” Carter continued. He went on noting that conservatives “loved” Limbaugh for establishing the “brand” of a shock-jock firebrand, like with his racially-charged attacks against former President Barack Obama.

“To make it a heroic thing or something that should be celebrated like a war hero, I find that pretty questionable,” Carter concluded.

Watch above, via CNN.

