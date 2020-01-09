CNN’s Clarissa Ward wondered what Iran might have been trying to accomplish as she reported from the impact site of one of the missiles they launched earlier this week.

Tensions between America and Iran seemed to boil over days ago when Iran responded to the death of Qasem Soleimani by launching missiles at multiple Iraqi airbases that housed U.S. forces. Ward beamed into New Day to show the crater left by one of the missiles, but she questioned what the Iranians might have been targeting since she delivered her report in the middle of an open area.

“The question is what exactly were the Iranians targeting here? Local security officials tell us there’s simply nothing here. There’s a refugee camp just under a mile away in that direction, but no U.S. presence, no U.S. military presence particularly.”

Ward hypothesized that the Iranian missile attack might have been “less about power and precision…than it was about showing reach. That missile will have traveled hundreds of miles. This is one of the furthest points that those missiles reached.”

CNN has previously reported on satellite images showing the damage Iran’s missiles caused to the Iraqi airbases. President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that no one was killed in these strikes, however, and he also announced that the damage was “minimal.”

Watch above, via CNN

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]