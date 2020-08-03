After President Donald Trump’s campaign sent out an email promoting mask-wearing, CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked on Monday, “Where was this months ago!?” in regards to the president’s delayed promotion of facial coverings that only began in early July.

The email sent on Monday afternoon entitled “Patriots Wear Face Masks” asked his supporters to give masks “a shot.” “I don’t love wearing them either. Masks may be good, they may be just okay, or they may be great,” the email read.

His campaign’s change in tone around masks started in the beginning of July, where Trump wore a mask in public for the first time in public and was photographed with a navy facial covering. That came after months of Trump sharing messages that mocked masks.

A Morning Consult poll found that mask-wearing went up seven percent from June to July since Trump started promoting masks. and is now up to 95 percent of Americans who regularly use facial coverings. Still, Cuomo was critical on Trump’s delayed response for worsening the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This man is determined to keep down his golf handicap, not the number of cases that are making us sick,” Cuomo said on Monday night. “Should we be pushing on Congress? Absolutely. But you know too many on the right are playing the game because they’re afraid of him. So it’s got to be about us. What we can do, and what we can force our local leaders to make happen. And the reality is sinking into everybody. Even Trump.”

“You see his latest campaign email?” Cuomo continued. “Asking supporters to wear face masks: ‘I don’t love wearing them either, but they can possibly help us get back to our American way of life.’ Where was that months ago!? Where was that then? You really think that’s enough now? It’s got to be about us. What I can do, what you can do? What we can do for our families, extend to our community, local leaders, state leaders and pressure on congress. I’m telling you, this president doesn’t want to own it.”

Watch above, via CNN.

