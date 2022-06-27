CNN’s Dana Bash Presses Harris On Whether Abortion Services Will Be Available On Federal Land

CNN’s Dana Bash pressed Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday on whether abortion services will be available on federal land.

The interview comes just days after the Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark abortion cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

During an exclusive interview with Harris, Bash asked, “Can the administration expand abortion access or abortion services on federal land? Meaning provide the access on federal land that might be in and around states that ban abortion.”

“I think that what is most important right now is that we ensure that the restrictions that the states are trying to put up, that would prohibit a woman from exercising what we still maintain is her right, that we do everything we can to empower women to not only seek but to receive the care where it is available,” said Harris.

Bash reiterated and asked, “Is the federal land one of those options?”

Harris conceded it is not something under consideration by the Biden administration. She called for pro-choice legislators to be elected in the midterms.

I mean, it’s not right now what we’re discussing, but I will say that when I think about what is happening in terms of the states, we have to also recognize, Dana, that we are 130 odd days away from an election, which is going to include Senate races, right? Part of the issue here is that the court is acting, now Congress needs to act. If you count the votes, don’t appear to have the votes in the Senate. Well, there’s an election happening in 130-odd days. For example, thinking of a Senate race in Georgia or North Carolina. There’s a Senate race coming up just in a couple weeks in Colorado. And we need to change the balance and have pro-choice legislators who have the power to make decisions about whether this Constitutional right will be in law. Right? We say codify. Put it in law so that there will be no ambiguity about it.

