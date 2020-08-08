President Donald Trump abruptly darted from a press conference that he himself had promoted after getting a tough fact check from CBS’ Paula Reid, drawing a swarm of criticism from the political press corps, including CNN’s Daniel Dale, who clarified what exactly the president had been misrepresenting, and called him out for fleeing: “When presented with the facts, he just ran away.”

Trump had tweeted an announcement about the presser from his Twitter account, and the official White House account promoted a livestream of it as well.

Major News Conference in Ten Minutes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2020

However, Trump answered only a few questions, swiftly ending the presser after mere minutes and walking away from the podium after Reid asked him about why he keeps saying that he had signed Veterans’ Choice, a bill that was actually signed into law in 2014, by former President Barack Obama.

“Veterans’ Choice — it was passed in 2014,” said Reid.

“Excuse me, go ahead, please,” said Trump, attempting to cut her off. “But it was a false statement, sir,” Reid replied.

“OK, thank you very much, everybody, thank you very much,” said Trump as he waved and walked off as reporters continued to shout questions.

CNN’s Erica Hill played that clip for Dale, noting that Trump had “[cut] off questions there when he was challenged for a statement that he has made multiple times — saying that he signed Veterans’ Choice — Daniel Dale, you brought this up in the very beginning. We know that’s not true, and yet this is a statement that the president continues to push. He did not. He’s not responsible for that.”

“He is not,” Dale agreed, explaining that what Trump had actually signed was a 2018 law called the VA Mission Act that modified and expanded the Veterans’ Choice program.

“But he describes himself as the one who got Choice after others had tried and failed for 50 years,” Dale continued.

“That was kind of a historic fact check moment because I don’t think anyone had ever challenged Trump on this lie he keeps telling over and over, and it was revealing that, you know, when presented with the facts, he just ran away. He ended the briefing.”

He detailed several other false claims that Trump managed to make in the very short presser, including claiming that everyone, including Democrats, wanted a payroll tax cut in the new stimulus bill. “That’s not true. They oppose that. That’s ‘up is down’ lying.” Dale also shared his fact check of the presidential presser on his Twitter account.

Some false claims there:

– Dems trying to steal election

– Dems don’t want to do anything to help w/eviction

– House Dems trying to make states do universal mail voting

– Everybody including Dems supports payroll tax cut

– Trump didn’t say he expects lawsuits

– Trump got Choice — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 8, 2020

Watch the segment above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]