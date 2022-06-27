CNN’s Daniel Dale Knocks Down False Claims By Democratic Super PAC About Lauren Boebert’s Past

CNN’s Daniel Dale knocked down on Monday false claims made by a Democratic super PAC about Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

American Muckrakers PAC has accused the congresswoman of being a former escort, having a profile on a so-called sugar daddy website, having two abortions and being introduced to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) by an alleged escort client.

Appearing on New Day, Dale said the super PAC’s co-founder David Wheeler “acknowledged to me that all five of these were indeed inaccurate, but that his group still stands by what he calls the main points of the allegations, all of which Boebert vehemently denies.”

“But so far the PAC has not provided corroborating evidence to prove that so called main points,” said Dale. “And Mr. Wheeler acknowledges that they’ve gotten a bunch of other things wrong.”

Dale went on to debunk the escort claim.

“The PAC published a photo of a woman posing on a bed in a tight dress. One of their anonymous sources claimed that she had gotten this photo from the page the super PAC claims Boebert had on sugardaddymeet.com,” he said. “Well, the photo is not actually of Lauren Boebert. It is a photo of a different woman. How do I know? Well, it was on that woman’s old profile on a modeling website. The woman told me directly last week that it was her.”

Dale noted that woman gave him “more evidence including an old hard copy of the bed photo and another photo of herself in that same dress” after Wheeler suggested that the woman was lying. Wheeler eventually told Dale that woman wasn’t Boebert and blamed, as Dale put it, “our source [having] mixed that up with something else.”

Regarding the claim Boebert had an abortion in the fall of 2004, “not only does Boebert deny ever having an abortion, she gave birth to a son in March 2005. Fall 2004 seemed like an implausible timeline.

“When I pointed out her son’s birth date Mr. Wheeler said the 2004 claim was a typo by our social media guy even though it was on their website and he changed the page to say fall of 2005,” said Dale, who did not address the allegation of Boebert having another abortion.

Dale dismissed the allegation Boebert was introduced to Cruz by an alleged escort client before her run for Congress.

“Again, Boebert denies she was ever an escort. She also denies having met or spoken to Cruz until after she won her 2020 primary,” he said. “And Sugardaddymeet.com told me it has ‘no record’ of Boebert ever using the site.”

Dale rebutted American Muckrakers PAC claim that Boebert failed to report a $70,500 donation from Cruz.

“But that’s just not true. She did report it quickly,” he said. “The donation from Cruz’s so-called Victory Fund, which backed more than 20 GOP candidates in that election – Boebert was not unusual – came in September 2020 and Boebert’s campaign reported it in its quarterly finance report in October 2020. That is quick, that is prompt.”

Dale noted that Boebert’s campaign “initially failed to list this so-called Cruz fund as a so-called joint fundraising partner of the campaign on another form. They had to go back and put that on the other form. But there is no basis to claim they ever hid the Cruz donation itself.”

At the end of the day, said Dale:

I can neither prove true nor prove false some of this PAC’s story about Boebert. It is theoretically possible, sure, that some parts could maybe be proven accurately eventually. But so far at least the PAC has not released substantiating proof and is asking people to just trust them. And given how much the PAC has gotten wrong in what it has actually released so far, I think it would be quite understandable if a lot of people were just not feeling all that trusting.

Watch above, via CNN.

