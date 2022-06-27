‘F*ck Clarence Thomas!’ Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Curses Out Supreme Court Justice at Pride Parade

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) targeted Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in a vulgar tirade over the weekend in which she promised not to “stand idly by” after the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Speaking at a Pride Parade event on Saturday, Lightfoot took to the stage and addressed the ruling and Thomas’ majority opinion by declaring, “fuck Clarence Thomas!”

“So we know what happened in the Supreme Court yesterday. If you read Clarence Thomas’ concurrence, he said —” Lightfoot said, stopping to address someone in the crowd. It’s unclear what the audience member said, but Lightfoot responded immediately by saying, “Thank you. Fuck Clarence Thomas!”

The crowd cheered and an emcee repeated the phrase.

“He thinks that we are going to stand idly by while they take our rights, our right to marry, our right to have children, our right to live!” Lightfoot continued.

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the legality of abortion has become a state-by-state issue, leading to concern other rights, like gay marriage, could face a similar fate in the future. In his concurring opinion, Thomas expressed an openness to the court reconsidering previous decisions on contraception and same-sex marriage.

Lightfoot, who is gay, previously received pushback for her language regarding the Supreme Court. After an opinion draft leak suggested Roe v. Wade could be overturned, she tweeted that there needs to be a “call to arms” and said the Supreme Court is “coming” for LGBTQ citizens next.

“To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community—the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms,” she wrote last month.

