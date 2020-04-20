Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced plans for some businesses to reopen in just a few days.

Minimum Basic Operations includes, but is not limited to, screening workers for fever and respiratory illness, enhancing workplace sanitation, wearing masks & gloves if appropriate, separating workspaces by six feet, teleworking if possible & implementing staggered shifts. #gapol — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 20, 2020

Subject to specific social distancing & sanitation mandates, theaters, private social clubs & restaurant dine-in services will be allowed to reopen on Monday, April 27. We'll release more information in the next few days. #gapol — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 20, 2020

The shelter in place order is still active and expires at 11:59 PM on April 30 for most Georgians. We urge everyone to continue to follow @CDCgov & @GaDPH guidance by sheltering in place as often as you can. #gapol — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 20, 2020

On CNN Monday night, Dr. Sanjay Gupta said in response, “I’m really worried about. I know there’s a lot of pressure from these businesses to want to reopen, I hear that as well and I’m sure the governor is feeling a lot of that pressure, but this is worrisome.”

He brought up the serious number cases in Georgia and said there has not been a 14-day downward trajectory in the state, asking how it’s possible to maintain physical distance at some of the establishments Kemp says can be reopened.

Gupta acknowledged that everyone’s going through a “painful” time right now, but added, “in the end, it’ll be good for us.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]