CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta: ‘Really Worried’ About Georgia Governor’s Plans to Reopen Some Businesses Soon

By Josh FeldmanApr 20th, 2020, 8:57 pm
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced plans for some businesses to reopen in just a few days.

On CNN Monday night, Dr. Sanjay Gupta said in response, “I’m really worried about. I know there’s a lot of pressure from these businesses to want to reopen, I hear that as well and I’m sure the governor is feeling a lot of that pressure, but this is worrisome.”

He brought up the serious number cases in Georgia and said there has not been a 14-day downward trajectory in the state, asking how it’s possible to maintain physical distance at some of the establishments Kemp says can be reopened.

Gupta acknowledged that everyone’s going through a “painful” time right now, but added, “in the end, it’ll be good for us.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

