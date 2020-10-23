CNN’s Erin Burnett confronted Trump campaign national press secretary Hogan Gidley Friday over when President Donald Trump is going to unveil his big health care plan that would replace Obamacare.

“He has described it, over the past four years, in various soundbites you hear there, as excellent, tremendous, fantastic, beautiful and great. Where is it?” Burnett asked.

Gidley said the fact people are talking about health care so much “proves that Obamacare has been a complete and total failure,” going after Joe Biden on the Affordable Care Act and statements he made about it at the debate.

As he said Trump would protect preexisting conditions, Burnett said, “The preexisting conditions, obviously, were the core of Obamacare.”

“The reason we’re talking about health care right now,” she shot back, “is because the president has repeatedly said he’s going to put this plan out… Where’s the plan?”

“You’ve already seen so many pieces of what he wants to do,” Gidley said, pointing to action Trump has taken on prescription drug prices.

You can watch the full segment above, via CNN.

