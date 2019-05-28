CNN chief political analyst Gloria Borger identified one possible reason for Congressman Justin Amash‘s relentless talk of impeaching President Donald Trump, theorizing that the Michigan Republican “might be running for president.”

On Tuesday afternoon’s edition of CNN Newsroom With Brooke Baldwin, anchor Brooke Baldwin asked Borger about Amash’s latest outburst, a lengthy Twitter thread excoriating Attorney General William Barr.

Baldwin observed that Amash is “not backing down,” and asked Borger “What do you think?”

“I think he might be running for president,” Borger said with a laugh.

“Do you think that that’s what that is?” Baldwin asked.

“Yeah, I do, I think it really might be,” Borger replied, adding that Amash has “been excommunicated from Republicans in the Congress, who are by and large standing up with the president. And he has decided to go head on into this.”

“So he would challenge him, you think?” Baldwin said, referring to Amash and Trump.

“Well, who knows, I mean who knows, but he’s clearly not giving up talking about the Mueller report, talking about the attorney general, whom he believes has acted as a shill, effectively, for the president of the United States,” Borger said. “A lot of Democrats share that view.”

Borger said that Amash “might get out there and decide to give Trump some trouble, and that is something that I don’t think Donald Trump wants, but it might also get under his skin, I mean who knows. Trump expects fealty from Republicans. Generally, he’s been getting it.”

“To think, Trump could get incoming from both sides,” Baldwin said.

“Yeah, we’ll see,” Borger said.

As Borger and Baldwin noted, Amash became the first congressional Republican to come out in favor of impeaching Trump last week, and his latest statements only ratchet up that position.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

