CNN’s Jake Tapper, Dr. Sanjay Gupta Blast Andrew Cuomo for Saying He Doesn’t Trust Covid ‘Experts’: ‘Wildly Irresponsible’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper and chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta sharply criticized comments by Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) that suggested he mistrusted Covid experts, calling his words “wildly irresponsible.”

Cuomo — the brother of Tapper and Gupta’s CNN colleague, Chris Cuomo — drew backlash for comments he made during a press conference last Friday:

“When I say experts, in air quotes, it sounds like I’m saying I don’t really trust the experts,” said Cuomo. “Because I don’t. Because I don’t.”

“Sanjay, that seems like a wildly irresponsible thing for a leader to say during a pandemic,” said Tapper. “We need the public to believe the experts. Do you have any concerns?”

Gupta replied that he was “really quite stunned” at Cuomo’s comments, adding that he was “curious” to talk to the governor to get him to “clarify” his words.

“I mean, it is true that New York has had success,” he added. “They had terrible numbers in the spring of last year but were able to bring those numbers under control. A lot of that was because of the experts and because of sort of carrying through on plans that sometimes are hard to sort of understand at the time.”

“There’s enough people out there who are already hesitant,” Gupta concluded. “They don’t believe the virus. They don’t believe in getting a vaccine. They don’t understand the value of testing. If you start to take away the credence of these experts I think that’s really, really harmful, especially now.”

Watch the video clip above, via CNN.

