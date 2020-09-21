CNN’s Jeffery Toobin Calls Democrats ‘Wimps’ For Not Pushing Hard Enough Over SCOTUS, Encourages ‘Street Protests’

CNN legal analyst Jeffery Toobin called Democrats “wimps” and questioned if they “have the guts to do anything” about the vacant seat on the Supreme Court.

“Democrats are great about talking big, but we’ll see if he has the — if he and the other Democrats have the guts to do anything. If they retake control of the Senate, will they really add the two seats on the Supreme Court?” Toobin asked on CNN’s New Day Monday morning.

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota questioned why Democrats wouldn’t add two seats if they take control of the Senate.

“Because they’re weak and they’re wimps and they’re afraid,” Toobin replied. “We think about Bush v. Gore and, which David [Boies] argued. In 2016, Al Gore said no street protests. This is just a legal process, while David saw in Tallahassee and Washington the Republican forces massing against them, literally on the streets. There is a difference to how Democrats and Republicans go about these fights, and we’ll see if Democrats learn anything from Republicans here. Yes, it’s interesting that Chuck Schumer said nothing is off the table, but that’s not a commitment to do anything.”

Boies, who represented Gore in the 2000 Supreme Court decision, agreed with Toobin, noting that Democrats are often extremely cautious, but shied away from using the term “weak.”

In a recent column for the New Yorker, Toobin argued that Democrats are not powerless when it comes to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s successor, noting they can add three justices to the Supreme Court, increase the number of federal judges, work on abolishing the filibuster, and push for D.C. statehood.

