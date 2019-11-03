CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin Slams Trump Attacking Whistleblower: ‘So Contrary to All Modern Law’

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin slammed President Donald Trump attempting to unmask the whistleblower, saying “the way he’s talking about this whistleblower is so contrary to all modern law.”

“If Donald Trump were the head of a Fortune 500 company and he was doing what he’s doing about this whistleblower, denouncing him, asking him to be unmasked, he would be fired by the board of the company,” Toobin said. “The way he’s talking about this whistleblower is so contrary to all modern law about whistleblowing, it’s just a deeply appalling thing.”

“Today with the president’s Tweets about the whistleblower, it raises a lot of questions. The president clearly is pushing for the whistleblower to be unmasked essentially,” CNN correspondent Pamela Brown added.

CNN aired a special dedicated to discussing the inquiry titled The Impeachment Inquiry: White House in Crisis Sunday night, hosted by Anderson Cooper.

Cooper also asked Toobin what was the big unanswered question in the impeachment inquiry.

“I think it’s by far what did the president know and when did he know it? … It’s even more important than the quid quo pro issue. What was he trying to do?” Toobin asked.

“It’s interesting when you look at the transcript–you know, there’s a lot of Republicans who claim they read the transcript and see no problem with it–when it seems he asked for a favor and labels two things, the investigation of the server and the Bidens,” Cooper commented.

“The transcript as far as I can tell is clear enough about what was going on,” Toobin said. “But what we have learned through the opening statements and what we can tell has gone on in these depositions is that this was a whole initiative. It wasn’t just this one phone call. It was a whole initiative led by the president, it appears.”

“There’s still a lot more to learn also about the president’s conversations with Rudy Giuliani who was in charge of his shadow foreign policy with Ukraine on all of this,” Brown said.

Watch above, via CNN

