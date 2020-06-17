CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta grilled Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on President Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday, noting the recent spikes in Covid-19 cases in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Will the president, will the White House, take responsibility if people get sick and catch the coronavirus at this rally on Saturday?” Acosta asked.

McEnany assured him that the campaign will be taking precautions by offering masks and hand sanitizer to rally attendees, but admitted that nobody would be required to abide by the CDC recommendations.

“CDC guidelines also suggest practicing social distancing,” Acosta added. “They’re not going to be able to practice social distancing at a rally with thousands of people.”

McEnany doubled down on the fact that each individual will make their own decisions before she bashed the “hypocrisy” of the media’s coverage of the Black Lives Matter protests versus their coverage of Trump’s rally.

“I believe that the media needs to work on internal coherence,” she added, which Acosta took issue with, pointing out that one crowd has been protesting racism and injustice while the other would be attending a political rally.

The press secretary disputed the claim and insisted that rallygoers would be demonstrating in support of Trump and his support of the Black American community.

Watch above,

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]