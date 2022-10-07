CNN Anchor Jim Sciutto ‘Expected to Return in a Few Weeks’ After Being Taken Off the Air For ‘Personal Leave’: Report

CNN anchor and chief national security correspondent Jim Sciutto is “expected to return in a few weeks” from his leave of absence, according to CNN’s media reporter.

Oliver Darcy reported in his “Reliable Sources” newsletter that Sciutto, “who has been off the air for days, is expected to return in a few weeks, a network source said on Thursday. His conspicuous absence follows reports that he is the subject of an internal HR probe over conduct that occurred earlier this year.”

The network declined to comment when contacted by Darcy on Thursday.

The Daily Beast’s Confider newsletter reported earlier this week:

[Sciutto] was the subject of a CNN internal investigation earlier this year, Confider has learned, after he had a serious fall in Amsterdam enroute home from a reporting trip to the Ukraine. Despite colleagues taking direct flights home from Poland, Sciutto and his producer made a stopover in the Dutch capital where the accident occurred. We hear Sciutto has since recovered from the incident but has been directed by CNN to address a “personal situation.”

CNN nor Sciutto have yet to publicly address the situation.

Sciutto co-anchors CNN Newsroom weekdays between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. with Poppy Harlow. Sciutto was last on air on Monday.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com