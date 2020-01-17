Viewers of CNN’s New Day know that co-anchor John Berman has become a reliable source of incisive yet good-spirited inter-cable news network witticisms that, in many ways, are the lifeblood of Mediaite DOT Com. This was on display Friday morning when he sarcastically mocked both Fox News host Laura Ingraham and her guest Senator Martha McSally for the latter’s treatment of CNN reporter Manu Raju.

At issue, of course, is the Arizona Senator calling Raju a “liberal hack” after the much-respected Capitol Hill reporter had the temerity to ask McSally if new evidence revealed in President Trump’s dealing with Ukraine is enough to have her want witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial. McSally notoriously barked at Raju, calling him a “liberal hack,” then basked in the anti-CNN animus that in many ways defines the pro-Trump era.

But when McSally went on Larua Ingraham’s show, the Fox News primetime host asked the very same question that Raju asked of McSally, who evaded the question, not by storming off Ingraham’s studio and calling her a liberal hack, but just pivoting to the predictable mind-numbing pablum one typically sees on ALL cable news programs.

So it was left to Berman to heroically do the math, and label notoriously pro-Trump conservative firebrand Laura Ingraham a “liberal hack” for asking the same question as to his CNN colleague, a retort that elicited the rare chortle from studio colleague John Avlon (heretofore known a ‘The Avlon Chortle.’)

