Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) called CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju a “liberal hack” in response to a fairly innocuous question about President Donald Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial.

Raju was on Capitol Hill Thursday asking senators if they will vote to allow witnesses to testify and for new evidence to be accounted for in the Senate’s impeachment proceedings. When Raju tried to ask McSally about this, she swatted him down and ran away from his questions.

“You’re a liberal hack. I’m not talking to you,” McSally said to Raju.

“You’re not going to comment?” Raju tried again.

“You’re a liberal hack,” McSally repeated.

Raju also spoke to Senator David Perdue (R-GA), who said he would “absolutely not” consider new evidence because “that’s not our job. Our job is to respond to what was given to us in the case built by the House.”

The remarks from the two senators come amid a plethora of new evidence Lev Parnas, Rudy Giuliani’s legally-embattled associate, has provided on the Ukraine scandal. In his interviews with multiple news outlets on Wednesday night, Parnas said Trump knew about all of his actions, outlined a clear quid pro quo with Ukraine, and said Trump was entirely motivated by going after the Biden family.

