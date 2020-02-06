CNN’s John Berman was appalled by an Instagram post that called Mitt Romney a “pussy” that was posted by Donald Trump, Jr in the hours that followed the Utah Senator’s vote to convict President Donald Trump on impeachment charges.

Romney was the sole Republican vote to convict the President and cited his deep religious faith that placed his honor to God ahead of the certain backlash he was sure to receive from Trump surrogates and supporters alike. And like clockwork, Don Jr posted the following Instagram post that ridiculed Romney’s “mom jeans” before calling him the derisive word.

Berman lauded Romney’s iconoclastic vote, noting “he’s in a different political place” before adding there’s no question that “he could expect anything other than incredible, personal vitriol.”

“But even then what I’m about to put on the screen exceeds what he might have expected,” Berman warned his viewers before showing the post from “the son of the president of the United States Donald Trump Jr., one of the president’s key surrogates.”

Berman declined to say the word on television, but he did note that “the person I’ve heard use this word before is Donald Trump Jr’s father when describing where he likes to grab women ‘who will do anything’ when they meet him.”

“It’s appalling that Donald Trump Jr. put that out last night. And Mitt Romney knew he was going to face this. Period, full stop.”

