CNN’s John Berman shared his feelings on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, in particular, her comments made that compared mask mandates to the holocaust, with New Day viewers with a level of candor rarely seen on cable news.

Over the past few days, Taylor Greene invited the media attention she appears to so fervently seeks by repeatedly comparing the widely accepted public health measure of encouraging widespread mask-wearing amid the potentially deadly Covid-19 pandemic to the systemic killing of 6 million Jews by Nazi Germany under the leadership of Adolph Hitler. Yes, she really did make that comparison, and when pressed, she doubled down.

Berman opened the segment by quoting Rep. Liz Cheney’s condemnation of Taylor Greene’s comments as “evil lunacy” before airing clips of the actual comments for viewers to see for themselves. Berman then noted MTG’s non-apology Tweet that was posted on Sunday, in which she said that “I’m sorry some of my words make people uncomfortable, but this is what the American left is all about.”

“No, they don’t make me uncomfortable,” Berman said after reading her Tweet. “They make me sick.”

Watch above via CNN

