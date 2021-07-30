CNN’s John Berman Offers Stunning Play By Play of Boris Johnson’s ‘Ultimate in Umbrella Comedy’ Video

Video emerged of Boris Johnson struggling with an umbrella while attending a rain-soaked police memorial in Central England. The vaudevillian way in which the British Prime Minister mishandled his brolly went viral, and we all had a laugh. But CNN’s John Berman took his coverage to a new level, offering pretty epic play-by-play of the entire incident.

Yes, we have covered this video before. And given that we were among the first American websites to bring attention to this video, there is a decent chance that Berman and/or New Day producers were inspired to do this segment from the Mediaite post we published yesterday. Frankly, they steal my shit all the time and I’ve contacted a top legal team to look into my made-up charges of meta-aggregation.

But nonetheless, Berman’s commentary of this ridiculously silly clip is a delight unto itself. There are a few dad jokes thrown in here and there, but dad jokes are great, so big ups, fellow dad. Not much more I can say than watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com