CNN’s John Harwood Tears into GOP’s ‘Ridiculous’ Attempt to Overturn Pennsylvania Election Results

CNN’s John Harwood tore into President Donald Trump’s “ridiculous lawsuit” and the Republican party’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in Pennsylvania — comparing the ongoing fiasco to men trying to get rid of their grey hairs.

Using a hair dye metaphor, perhaps inspired by Rudy Giuliani’s recent debacle, Harwood attempted to answer Collison’s question about when Republicans will acknowledge Trump’s election loss.

“You put in a little bit each day and then the grey gradually goes away and then you get to the other side and all of a sudden you don’t have grey anymore,” Harwood said. “They’re hoping to do it that way so that nobody ever notices that they changed.”

Harwood accused Republicans of dodging responsibility and offering ineffective statements on the election because they’re scared of the president and his supporters.

The CNN White House correspondent also predicted that Republicans are simply wasting time until the Electoral College has made a decision and the transition becomes fact.

“That’s not an option for state leaders. People, like Brian Kemp, Jeff Duncan, the governor and lieutenant governor of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, they have got to certify. They’ve got to do things. And once they do that following the law, they get denounced by President Trump,” Harwood continued. “Federal legislators are going to try to slide by this thing, without ever drawing trump’s attention or the wrath of his supporters.”

Following Harwood’s analysis on the matter, CNN’s Kate Bolduan confirmed she got the metaphor:

“So, John, the strategy here, for Republicans, is Hairclub For Men, but election style,” she said. “I get it!”

Watch above, via CNN.

