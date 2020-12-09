President Donald Trump pledged that he will intervene in a lawsuit from Texas to advance his latest attempt to dispute the legitimacy of his defeat in the 2020 election.

As the president and his allies continue to make unsubstantiated claims that the election was corrupted by mass fraud, Trump’s legal team witnessed a new setback this week when the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit meant to block the certification for Pennsylvania’s vote results. Trump seemed to hedge his political bets on the case the last time he spoke to reporters, but on Wednesday, he claimed the case “had nothing to do with me,” wailed about his media coverage, and said his focus was on an ongoing case from Texas.

This was not my case as has been so incorrectly reported. The case that everyone has been waiting for is the State’s case with Texas and numerous others joining. It is very strong, ALL CRITERIA MET. How can you have a presidency when a vast majority think the election was RIGGED? https://t.co/ZKu9sNVz2U — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

This case had nothing to do with me. Fake News (as usual!). https://t.co/CZnO4GFcco — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

Trump especially emphasized the Texas case with this tweet, saying “We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!”

We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

Based on Trump’s tweets, it appears he intends to file a brief in order to support Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), who just so happened to appear on Fox & Friends earlier in the day. Paxton’s lawsuit seeks to throw out the electoral results from the battleground states Trump lost to Joe Biden, claiming they made changes to their voting processes that violate the Constitution.

The Supreme Court would have jurisdiction over the case as a matter between states, but Mediaite’s sister website, Law&Crime, has consulted numerous legal experts who’ve deemed Paxton’s lawsuit unserious and has “no chance of success.” They also note that the legal complaints behind the suit resemble the case Rudy Giuliani tried to make against Pennsylvania before it failed.

As a fun little bonus, here are the other tweets Trump sent out on Wednesday to rail against the election as a whole, not the least of which was the one that said #OVERTURN:

RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

We will soon be learning about the word “courage”, and saving our Country. I received hundreds of thousands of legal votes more, in all of the Swing States, than did my opponent. ALL Data taken after the vote says that it was impossible for me to lose, unless FIXED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

No candidate has ever won both Florida and Ohio and lost. I won them both, by a lot! #SupremeCourt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]