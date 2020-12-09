comScore

Trump Distances Himself From Supreme Court PA Ruling, Says ‘We Will Be Intervening’ in Texas Lawsuit

By Ken MeyerDec 9th, 2020, 12:20 pm

Joshua Roberts / Getty Images

President Donald Trump pledged that he will intervene in a lawsuit from Texas to advance his latest attempt to dispute the legitimacy of his defeat in the 2020 election.

As the president and his allies continue to make unsubstantiated claims that the election was corrupted by mass fraud, Trump’s legal team witnessed a new setback this week when the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit meant to block the certification for Pennsylvania’s vote results. Trump seemed to hedge his political bets on the case the last time he spoke to reporters, but on Wednesday, he claimed the case “had nothing to do with me,” wailed about his media coverage, and said his focus was on an ongoing case from Texas.

Trump especially emphasized the Texas case with this tweet, saying “We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!”

Based on Trump’s tweets, it appears he intends to file a brief in order to support Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), who just so happened to appear on Fox & Friends earlier in the day. Paxton’s lawsuit seeks to throw out the electoral results from the battleground states Trump lost to Joe Biden, claiming they made changes to their voting processes that violate the Constitution.

The Supreme Court would have jurisdiction over the case as a matter between states, but Mediaite’s sister website, Law&Crime, has consulted numerous legal experts who’ve deemed Paxton’s lawsuit unserious and has “no chance of success.” They also note that the legal complaints behind the suit resemble the case Rudy Giuliani tried to make against Pennsylvania before it failed.

As a fun little bonus, here are the other tweets Trump sent out on Wednesday to rail against the election as a whole, not the least of which was the one that said #OVERTURN:

