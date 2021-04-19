White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked for President Joe Biden’s opinion on Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) telling protesters against the police to “get more confrontational.”

As Psaki held a press briefing on Monday, she was asked if Biden would be “disappointed” by a not guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial. Psaki said the president wouldn’t speak to the jury’s decision until they reach a verdict, and after that, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked her about the rhetoric from Waters when she visited Minnesota to partake in the protests over the Daunte Wright shooting.

“‘We’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational,” Collins said as she quoted Watters. “Does the president agree with what was said about getting more confrontational?”

Psaki answered by speaking to how Biden has been “very clear” in recognizing the “great anguish” caused by police violence against people of color. She also said Biden has been following the trial “and is committed to undoing this long-standing systemic problem.”

“His view is also that exercising First Amendment rights and protesting injustice is the most American thing anyone can do,” Psaki said. “But as he also always says, protests must be peaceful. That’s what he continues to call for and what he continues to believe is the right way to approach responding.”

Watch above, via CSPAN.

