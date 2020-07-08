President Donald Trump has not personally attended a White House coronavirus task force meeting since the month of April, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported on Wednesday.

At the end of segment discussing Wednesday’s coronavirus press briefing, in which Vice President Mike Pence dismissed CDC reopening guidance with the CDC director looking on, Collins noted Trump’s displeasure with the CDC as well as his extended absence from the actual task force meetings.

“The president has often been at odds with them or privately fumed about the CDC director at times and so clearly they weren’t today with his tweet attacking the guidance they put out,” Collins said. “But The question of that is so much more than just the White House insisting they are on the same page. But attended a task force meeting since the month of April. I asked [White House Press Secretary] Kayleigh McEnany why isn’t he going to the meetings if he wants to have input on the guidance and they want to talk about it before the CDC puts it out? She just said the president is briefed on what goes on at those meetings.”

“OK, wait a minute. The president hasn’t been to a task force meeting since April?” a stunned Cooper replied.

“That’s right,” Collins confirmed. “He has not attended a task force meeting since the month of April and before that, when they were meeting every single day including the weekends, he would go maybe once every eight days or so according to multiple people attending the meetings. But he has not attended one since the month of April.”

Then Cooper, notably executing a slow blink of alarm, closed out the segment.

For context, on the last day of April, 1.069 million Americans had been infected by the coronavirus and 63,000 had died as a result, according to Johns Hopkins University. From that point until the publication of this post, the number of infected Americans has nearly tripled to 3.1 million and the national death toll had risen by another 70,000.

