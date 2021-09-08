CNN’s Kate Bolduan Blasts Gov. Greg Abbott’s Rape Comments: ‘Ridiculous and Dangerous and Ignorant’

CNN’s Kate Bolduan went after Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) for the remarks he made about rape while signing a restrictive voting measure into law earlier in the week.

After signing the voting bill Tuesday, Abbott was asked why the highly limiting abortion law his state recently imposed forces “a rape or incest victim to carry a pregnancy to term.”

“It provides at least six weeks for a person to be able to get an abortion,” Abbott said, defending the law. “That said, however, let’s make something very clear. Rape is a crime, and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets.”

“Goal number one in the state of Texas is to eliminate rape so that no woman, no person would be a victim of rape,” he added.

Abbott’s defense of the bill did not go over well with Bolduan, who called the governor’s comments “ridiculous and dangerous and ignorant.”

The anchor went on to explain that Texas has a “massive backlog of rape kits that remain untested,” which could make the governor’s promise to “eliminate rape” a bit less likely.

The CNN host pointed to a February op-ed from Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), which noted that Texas has failed to address the backlog of rape kits, despite having the “tools to fix this huge problem.”

“So you are excused if you don’t take Governor Abbott’s pledge seriously that he’s going to, in his words, work tirelessly to eliminate all rapists from the streets, because as of February of this year, he had 6,000 cases of these rape test kits proving otherwise,” Bolduan said. “And another thing, Abbott’s fundamental misunderstanding of a women’s body when he says you have at least six weeks to have an abortion, implying that that is plenty of time. It isn’t.”

Watch above, via CNN.

