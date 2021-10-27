CNN’s Kate Bolduan: How Can Democrats Sell a Bill When ‘Some of Their Biggest Selling Points Are Now Getting Cut’?

After paid family leave was dropped from the Democrats’ spending bill, CNN’s Kate Bolduan asked how President Joe Biden and his party can sell a major piece of legislation without some of its biggest selling points.

Paid family and medical leave has been cut from the bill because of opposition from Senator Joe Manchin (D- WV). Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D- NY) is still trying to get it kept it, but Manchin has made it clear he’s still opposed.

“This is something that Biden campaigned on. This is something Biden spoke specifically to when he laid out details of was going to be in the deal during the CNN town hall. And if it’s now dropped, I mean, how do they sell a bill if some of their biggest selling points are now getting cut out?” Bolduan asked.

Gloria Borger quoted a Bernie Sanders adviser who told her, “We’re in danger of having a bill defined more by what’s not in it than by what’s in it.”

“That adviser is not wrong,” Bolduan remarked.

“He’s totally right,” Borger said.

Bolduan also said that Democrats “don’t seem to be moved” by the president’s pleas to actually get this done.

I’m wondering… if there’s any other tool in the presidential toolbox on this? Because as you said, like, if he’s known as a dealmaker and he can’t get his own party to make a deal on his entire domestic agenda, I mean…

Tim Naftali said Biden needs to be “pragmatic and remind folks that you can only use power that you have.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com