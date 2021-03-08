CNN’s Brianna Keilar hit back at RNC chair Ronna McDaniel Monday for swiping at the network’s coverage of President Joe Biden.

The president has not held a solo press conference since he was sworn into office, and on Sunday, McDaniel swiped at CNN as she asked the network, “Where’s your outrage at never being able to ask Joe Biden a question?”

It’s Day 47, and still no Joe Biden press conference.

@CNN, where’s your outrage at never being able to ask Joe Biden a question? — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 7, 2021

“It’s not true,” Keilar responded, before running clips of CNN anchors and reporters — including herself — noting how Biden has yet to hold a press conference.

“CNN was one of the first news outlet to spotlight that Biden has not yet had that solo presser,” she continued.

Keilar pointed specially to coverage from Brian Stelter in his Reliable Sources newsletter and from White House reporter Kevin Liptak — who analyzed how long the past several presidents have gone in their first term without holding a press conference.

Liptak noted last week, “As we await word on when President Biden will hold his first solo press conference, an analysis of the past 100 years shows he is behind his 15 most recent predecessors, who all held a solo press conference within 33 days of taking office.”

“So Ronna McDaniel clearly didn’t let facts get in the way of her claim,” Keilar remarked.

You can watch above, via CNN.

