Mitch McConnell Blasts Democrats’ ‘Unhinged, Reckless, Apocalyptic Rhetoric’ for Failed Assassination Attempt on Justice Kavanaugh

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is blaming “apocalyptic rhetoric” from Democrats for a man being arrested outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and reportedly planning on killing the conservative judge.

The suspect, who also had burglary tools and a weapon, was angered by the recent opinion draft leak out of the Supreme Court that suggested a potential overturning of Roe v. Wade could be in the works.

McConnell claimed House Democrats have been blocking a bill related to the security of Supreme Court Justices in the wake of the “unconscionable leak” despite predictions that their safety could be threatened.

This is exactly, exactly the kind of event that many feared that the terrible breach of the court’s rules and norms could fuel. This is exactly the kind of event that many worried the unhinged, reckless, apocalyptic rhetoric from prominent figures toward the court going back many months and especially in recent weeks could make more likely.

“House Democrats have spent weeks blocking the measure passed here unanimously related to security for Supreme Court Justices,” he added.

In a tweet following the speech, the Republican leader said the “disturbing reports” are “exactly why the Senate unanimously passed a Supreme Court security bill weeks ago.”

McConnell called on House Democrats to pass the bill today in light of the report. The House is currently going through a gun hearing where victims of gun violence, including parents from the Uvalde shooting, are testifying and calling for new gun measures.

“The bill McConnell is referring to is the Supreme Court Police Parity Act. It would provide police protection to the immediate families of Supreme Court Justices. The bill was passed last month in light of the draft leak and ensuing threats. One group of activists staged protests outside the homes of multiple Justices, even publishing the streets they lived on (as well as some direct addresses) in a map for all to see that was quickly taken down by Google.

