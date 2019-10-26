CNN’s S.E. Cupp Faces Off Against Sean Duffy: Would You Call Me ‘Human Scum?’

CNN host S.E. Cupp faced off against former Republican Rep. Sean Duffy on her show, asking him if he agreed with President Donald Trump saying Republicans like herself are “human scum.”

Cupp began the S.E. Cupp Unfiltered segment with Duffy by welcoming him to the network as a contributor, then immediately pointing to Trump’s comments about Republicans who don’t support him.

“I know you are a stand-up guy, a family man. You teach your kids good values. Would you sir, call me human scum?” Cupp asked Duffy.

Duffy tried to dodge the question by saying “it’s not the language I’d use.”

“I actually want to talk about what he said, because he called people like me human scum,” Cupp interjected.

“I think the president is frustrated he’s been investigated for two years,” Duffy said, pivoting to talk about Trump passing tax cuts and deregulatory measures.

Cupp also brought up Trump threatening a “civil war” if he gets impeached.

“Trump has said there’s going to be a ‘civil war’ if he’s impeached,” she said. “Do you think that’s true? Is that what you think of Trump supporters? That they would go to war against American citizens, their neighborhoods?”

“Republican voters, Trump supporters, are wildly angry he could be taken out by this sham of a process. They’re really angry,” Duffy said.

“Is that a yes?” Cupp asked.

Duffy demurred, saying “I don’t know if you’d have civil war where people are taking up guns, but I think you’d have a political civil war” and spoke about divisions between the left and right.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]