CNN’s S.E. Cupp Sees ‘Early Warning Signs’ in Impeachment: ‘Will Impeachment Help Trump?’

CNN host S.E. Cupp cautioned that the now-formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump could end up benefiting Republicans politically in 2020.

“Impeachment is both a practical and a political process,” Cupp said in her open on S.E. Cupp Unfiltered Saturday. “Keep that in mind as we move forward here. So practically, the conclusion is fairly straightforward and looks inevitable. The House, controlled by majority Democrats, will likely vote to impeach the president. Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats might say no one comes to Congress to impeach a president, but that’s not technically true. I can think of at least a couple who ran on wanting to impeach the president” alluding to Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI)

“What we don’t yet know is how the politics of impeachment will shake out for Trump, for Democrats and Republicans in Congress, and for the 2020 contenders. That is still a huge question mark,” she noted

Cupp went on to muse that impeachment could possibly help Trump and Republicans in 2020.

“Will impeachment help Trump? Will it damage him? If this drags on through to 2020, will it hurt Democratic presidential candidates? Will it hurt swing state candidates in districts Trump won? There are some early warning signs, some things we do know. Two Democrats voted against the formal impeachment rules this week. They are both from districts Trump won by double digits. Not a single House Republican voted for it,” Cupp said.

Cupp also pointed that the country is basically split on impeachment, according to polling.

“Throw on top of all of that there’s potentially a government shutdown looming on the horizon, which could delay the impeachment process even further and that benefits Trump,” she said. “There’s no way to tell yet how the politics of impeachment will shake out.”

