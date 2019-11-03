CNN’s Brian Stelter used his latest Reliable Sources monologue to call out Sean Hannity and other conservative media figures for their role in protecting President Donald Trump from impeachment.

Stelter opened his show on Sunday by asking whether right-wing media outlets will continue to defend Trump on impeachment, even as the Ukraine scandal becomes increasingly troublesome for him. As Stelter noted how Trump is demanding that the Ukraine whistleblower to be exposed, the CNN host called it “outrageous conduct by the president, but Deputy Vice President Hannity and the other opinion hosts over at Fox News seem to be A-OK with all of it.”

“They are working to defend the president every step of the way,” Stelter continued. “So does right-wing media stand between Trump and removal from office? Many political pros think so.”

From there, Stelter noted how Laura Ingraham used one of her recent shows to say Republicans have to stand with Trump because, in her words, “there is no GOP in 2020” without him. Stelter also acknowledged how Jeanine Pirro is pursuing a similar course of action, and he warned that “the firewall right now is holding for President Trump. I don’t think we should underestimate the power of that right wing narrative.”

Watch above, via CNN.

