Kayleigh McEnany Receives Well-Wishes From Reporters For Covid Diagnosis, Outrage Over Maskless Gaggles

By Colby HallOct 5th, 2020, 12:08 pm


White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced late Monday morning that she had tested positive for Covid-19, increasing the total of senior White House staff and senior campaign advisers who have tested positive for the coronavirus to well over two dozen.

The reaction to news of McEnany’s positive test results was received by many journalists and members of the White House press corps have run the spectrum, from genuine well wishes to a bit of schadenfreude, to outright condemnation for putting reporters at considerable risk for not wearing masks and avoiding CDC guidelines.

Many reports have suggested that the Rose Garden nomination ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett held a week ago Saturday now appears to be a super spreader event. Two attendees are now hospitalized — President Donald Trump and Chris Christie — and over two dozen appear now to be in self-quarantine.

McEnany often flouted the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and defended largely maskless Trump rallies.

Other members of the press were less than generous in their assessment.

Other members offered clear well-wishes before expressing hope that this news may change things moving forward:

