‘Spouting Poison’: CNN’s Stelter Slams Hannity for ‘Authoritarian’ and ‘Abusive Language’; Hannity Responds

By Josh FeldmanJun 27th, 2021, 12:44 pm
 

CNN’s Brian Stelter said on Reliable Sources Sunday that Fox News’ Sean Hannity is “spouting poison” on his program.

Hannity has said many times over the past few years he thinks journalism in the U.S. “is dead,” and just last week he slammed New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman following a FoxNews.com piece about her covering Donald Trump more than Joe Biden. Hannity called Haberman a “Trump stalker” and continued going after the Times the following night for its Biden coverage.

“To understand why so many Republicans have abandoned democracy, to see why so many believe the big lie, to get why so many are trying to rewrite voting rules,” Stelter said Sunday, “you have to hear the poisonous propaganda that the GOP’s activist base is listening to.”

And, he argued, “it’s coming more from Sean Hannity than from Trump right now.”

Stelter brought up some of the ways Hannity has hit Biden — including “President Sippy Cup” and “weak, frail, cognitive mess” — Democrats, and the media, particularly the “stalker” comment.

Don’t get numb to this abusive language, because it is through these insults, it is through these attacks that Hannity wields power. This dark, dire language is fundamentally authoritarian. It softens the ground for a movement like “Stop the Steal,” Trump’s ploy to actually steal the election. It portrays anyone who disagrees as not legitimate, as not American.

Hannity’s show is one of the most popular opinion shows on Fox, and a few days ago on his program, he himself remarked, “I’m honest with my audience… I give opinion, I openly say I’m a proud conservative.”

Stelter said that Hannity’s commentary goes beyond just being an opinion show and is “spouting poison.”

“Denouncing democratic norms like a free press, that’s poison.”

Hannity took to Twitter Sunday to respond to the segment:

