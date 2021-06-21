Sean Hannity Attacks NY Times’ Maggie Haberman, Calls Her a ‘Donald Trump Stalker’

Fox News’ Sean Hannity went after New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman on Monday night and called her a “Donald Trump stalker.”

Hannity started Monday night by going after the media coverage of President Joe Biden before slamming Haberman specifically, citing a FoxNews.com piece saying she’s “barely covered” Biden but is covering the former president a lot. New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet defended Haberman over that Fox article.

Hannity called her “Stalker Maggie” and asked why the paper hasn’t returned their Pulitzer Prize “for their Russia collusion coverage, which of course turned out to be completely and totally false.”

“Maggie, I’ll ask again, when are you going to admit your mistakes, correct the record, return your fake Pulitzer, and admit who you are: you’ve now become a full-time Donald Trump stalker. You’re not covering Joe Biden the way you covered Donald Trump. You’re not capable of it,” he said. “She stalks Trump, gives Biden a pass.”

The Fox host said the Times has become “the press office for all things New Green Deal socialism.”

Some reporters came to Haberman’s defense after the segment, and Hannity went off again on Twitter, this time to New York Times media columnist Ben Smith:

No Ben, wrong as usual, nobody does my show but me. The truth is you, Maggie, and your paper stalked Trump and still do. You reported lies and conspiracy theories about Trump and Russia. You got a phony Pulitzer. Now you give the cognitively weak Biden a pass… https://t.co/I6mJ5hZsyi — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 22, 2021

Return the Fake Pulitzer Ben, stop stalking Trump and treat Biden like you treated Trump. It’s simple. And I don’t give a shit who your phony sources are. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 22, 2021

You can watch above, via Fox News.

