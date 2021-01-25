Congressman Eric Swalwell appeared on CNN Monday to discuss the impending impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Towards the end of the interview, Jake Tapper asked about his past contact with an alleged Chinese spy.

You may remember that last month, Axios dropped a pretty stunning report about suspected Chinese spy Christine Fang (also known as Fang Fang) targeting a number of U.S. politicians, including Swalwell.

At the time, Swalwell’s office told Axios, “Rep. Swalwell, long ago, provided information about this person — whom he met more than eight years ago, and whom he hasn’t seen in nearly six years — to the FBI. To protect information that might be classified, he will not participate in your story.”

As a result of that reporting, a number of House Republicans have called for Swalwell’s removal from the House Intelligence Committee.

Tapper brought that up Monday and asked Swalwell, “Have you learned any more about this case since this broke in early December? And can you clarify how much contact you had with this Chinese national?”

Swalwell responded, “The FBI has said that I did nothing wrong. Don’t take it from me. There was no wrongdoing. I’ve learned nothing new. And Speaker Pelosi has said she is keeping me on the committee. By the way, Jake, Republicans were briefed on this conduct, that this individual was trying to do with me and many other members of congress, back in 2015. I think this is retaliation more than anything else.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

