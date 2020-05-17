CNN’s Jake Tapper conducted a lengthy interview with Alex Azar on Sunday, during which, he tried to prompt the Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary into rebuking President Donald Trump’s son, Eric, over his most recent comments on the coronavirus pandemic.

Eric Trump complained Saturday night on Fox News that coronavirus shutdowns around the country are preventing his father from holding campaign rallies before the 2020 election. The president’s son claimed his father’s critics will keep milking the health crisis against him, and that “after November 3rd, the coronavirus will magically all of a sudden go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”

Tapper did not name Trump on State of the Union, but he heavily alluded to them as he wrapped up his interview with Azar.

“I know you know that’s not true. What’s your response to that?” Tapper asked.

“We need to have balanced, accurate information out there, that’s all public health leaders are trying to do is to present the fact that we’re now in a position where we can be reopening,” Azar responded. “I think hyperbolic rhetoric on any side is not appropriate. These aren’t partisan issues. This is just health and economic welfare for our citizens.”

“But you would agree that governors did not take these steps to shut down their states because they were trying to hurt President Trump,” Tapper restated. “They were trying to protect the lives of their citizens.”

“I find that it’s better not to try to impugn individuals’ motives,” said Azar/ “The president, the vice president, and I have had a superb working relationship with the governors across this country. We’ve all been working in partnership to try and help the American people and we’re going to keep doing that.”

