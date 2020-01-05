CNN’s Jake Tapper put Secretary of State Mike Pompeo under pressure on Sunday by grilling him on President Donald Trump’s threat to attack dozens of cultural sites amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

The Iranian government has been speaking of retaliatory action ever since Trump ordered the attack that resulted in the death of the country’s notorious top military leader, Qasem Soleimani. Trump has responded by threatening Iran on Twitter and saying 52 targets that are “very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture” will be attacked for any attempted retribution.

During his interview with Tapper on State of the Union, Pompeo was repeatedly asked if the U.S. is really going to follow through on Trump’s threat, even though it might result in civilian casualties and violations of international law. Pompeo wouldn’t directly answer the question, instead defending the strike on Soleimani and saying Trump’s statement was “consistent with what we have said all along.”

“The president’s tweet made clear that we will do that and the American people should know that we will always defend them and will do so in a way that is consistent with the international rule of law and the American Constitution.”

Tapper repeatedly pressed Pompeo on the subject, and the secretary of state doubled down on how Trump’s tweet “does not deviate…in one iota” from defending American lives according to the rule of law.

“So cultural centers are theoretically fair targets in your view?” Tapper asked. He also challenged Pompeo’s claim that Soleimani’s death will lead to de-escalation, saying Trump’s statement “does not seem like de-escalation.”

“Jake, we will do the things that are right,” Pompeo answered, continuing to say “America will respond” when Iran makes a “bad decision.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]