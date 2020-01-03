Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst called out Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for claiming he wants de-escalation in Iran, noting the killing of a major Iranian leader is not “de-escalating.”

Yingst was reporting on the military strike ordered by President Donald Trump that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, telling Fox & Friends Friday morning that the situation in the Middle East is “deteriorating quickly.”

“The U.S. State Department is telling all Americans that are currently inside Iraq to get out of the country immediately. They are saying take a plane, take a car, it doesn’t matter: get out of the country as things are deteriorating quickly after the United States last night ordered a drone strike to assassinate the leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Qasem Soleimani,” Yingst said.

He then referred to a tweet from Pompeo stating “the U.S. remains committed to de-escalation.”

Discussed with @DominicRaab the recent decision to take defensive action to eliminate Qassem Soleimani. Thankful that our allies recognize the continuing aggressive threats posed by the Iranian Quds Force. The U.S. remains committed to de-escalation. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020

“Let’s be very clear about something: the assassination of the most powerful military leader in Iran is not a de-escalating act,” Yingst pushed back” This is something that the Iranians are saying they are going to get revenge for. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani specifically saying he calls it ‘the great nation of Iran is going to get revenge’ for what he is calling a heinous crime.”

Yingst noted whatever Iran’s response is, it will likely be “calculated” and is a question of “when and where.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]