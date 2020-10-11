CNN’s Jake Tapper pressed White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow over President Donald Trump’s continuation of large events just after his bout with the coronavirus.

Kudlow joined Tapper on Sunday for State of the Union, and after an extensive conversation about the national economy and stimulus negotiations, the CNN anchor turned the conversation toward Trump’s tightly-packed rally at the White House over the weekend. This comes shortly after the White House was the site of a super-spreader event that resulted in the president, his allies, and numerous top Republicans getting infected by the coronavirus.

Since Trump is about to resume rallies around the country, he asked Kudlow “how is this not a risk to the health, if not, the lives, of your own supporters?”

Kudlow answered by saying “the operations people signed off on” Trump’s White House event, then he referred to Dr. Sean Conley’s assessment that Trump is no longer contagious for Covid-19.

“I have not seen the president in the last few days. I have spoken to him on the phone,” Kudlow said. “A lot of people have been with him and said he is fine, he is peppy, he has been smart again, and he really is in healthy condition. So it seems like the conditions are being met. And he will go on ahead…”

When Tapper once again brought up the fact that “it’s not safe to have big rallies,” Kudlow insisted that Trump’s events would have masks, social distancing and “appropriate testing.”



