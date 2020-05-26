CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin said Tuesday that Twitter should be taking down President Donald Trump’s tweets propagating a conspiracy theory about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

Brianna Keilar read from a letter Timothy Klausutis sent the social media company before asking Toobin if he could suggest any legal recourse following the president’s tweets about Klausutis’ late wife, Lori Klausutis, who died in 2001 as an intern in Scarborough’s congressional office. Trump has suggested Scarborough may have killed her.

“It’s unlikely that he has any ability to sue Twitter or even the president, but, you know, Twitter is a private company. They have rules. Like Greyhound buses have rules. You can’t stay on a greyhound bus if you break the rules,'” Toobin said. “President Trump Haus broken the rules of Twitter over and over again, and Twitter has done nothing but put out statements of corporate gibberish like the one it did today.”

The reason they don’t remove the tweets, he said, is that they’re “afraid of both the president and right-wing trolls who follow him.”

Toobin suggested that Scarborough might have grounds for a legitimate lawsuit, but said it shouldn’t really have to come down to that because “if Twitter had any decency, any corporate conscience, they would take it down automatically.”

“It certainly is clear that accusing people falsely of murder is not something Twitter exists to propagate. I just think Twitter’s position here is totally indefensible.”

Watch above via CNN.

