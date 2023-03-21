CNN’s Van Jones Calls for Alvin Bragg to Stand Down on Trump Indictment: ‘Doesn’t Seem Like the Right Way to Go’

CNN commentator Van Jones suggested that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg should hold back on indicting Donald Trump until the former president is charged for his more serious wrongdoings.

Jones joined Pamela Brown on Monday night for a panel discussion on Bragg’s seemingly-imminent move to indict Trump over the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal. This would make Trump the first former U.S. president to be criminally indicted, so Brown asked Jones for his thoughts on the historical element and the concerns that the Daniels case might overshadow Trump’s other legal probes.

Jones agreed with that premise. “If anybody is a Republican and they had been afraid there is some well-organized conspiracy among progressives, they can relax now, because you would not start with this charge.”

“You would start with the charge in Georgia where he was interfering with elections. You would start with the charge that he was helping the insurrectionists in a coup,” Jones said. “You wouldn’t start with an 8-year-old porn star payoff. This is proof, if nothing else, that the progressives are not very well organized. This is not the one you would start with.”

While Jones scoffed at those complaining that Trump is being “overcharged,” he affirmed his position that “the heat is on this DA. I think he’s going to make a very sober decision, and I would not be surprised if he doesn’t step back from the brink.” When Brown asked him to elaborate further, Jones reiterated that Trump should be indicted first and foremost for his January 6th conduct and his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, not the porn star payoff.

“It doesn’t seem like the right way to go,” Jones said. “History is not going to judge Donald Trump based on Stormy Daniels. It’s going to judge him based on the election, it’s going to judge him based on the coup attempt, the insurrection. I think if I were Alvin, I would wait for Georgia to go first. You have the president calling in, trying to change the election. That seems to me the thing to start with, not this.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com