Mediaite founding editor Colby Hall mocked the left and right-wing freakouts over Elon Musk now that he’s agreed to take ownership of Twitter.

Hall joined Mediate founder Dan Abrams on Dan Abrams Live on Monday to discuss the eruption of conversations about Musk buying Twitter for $44 billion. Hall began by pointing out those on the left who think of Musk as a “free speech boogeyman” who “really wants the Wild Wild West and will now allow sort of a lawless place for people to say or do whatever they want. And people are literally saying that it will lead to war, without hyperbole.”

Hall concluded by saying Musk “has become a caricature to both sides, and as long as he has been in this conversation, the press side of the aisle has painted in the worst possible light and convinced themselves that the world is going to Hell in a handbasket.”

The New York Times’ Lauren Hirsch also joined the conversation, and she expanded on Hall’s point by saying it remains to be seen how Twitter will change under Musk beyond his free speech interests.

The conversation went on with Hall hypothesizing that Twitter will still have moderation, but “it will be a different kind of moderation,” and “there’s no way that [Musk] is going to allow” hate speech or violence. He and Abrams both agreed conservatives are celebrating Musk’s takeover specifically because it’s an “owning the libs” moment for them as they watch Leftists panic.

“I don’t know if the conservatives are going to be pleased with the way it works out,” Hall said. The two of them concluded by discussing whether former President Donald Trump will keep his promise of never coming back to Twitter, even if his post-January 6th lifetime ban is revoked.

Watch above, via NewsNation.

