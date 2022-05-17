For the first time in over half a century, Congress is set to hold a public hearing on UFO sightings and the security risks associated with unidentified flying objects.

The hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET, will focus on government reports about “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” (UAP) observed by U.S. military officials over the years. CNN notes that the government recorded more than 140 UAP incidents in a report released last year, and the Department of Defense released video footage of flying objects that moved through the air in erratic fashion with speed and maneuverability despite having no detectable means of propulsion.

It remains to be seen whether the hearing will broach the possibility of aliens and spaceships, but there is a high probability that the proceeding will address whether the unexplained sightings could be attributed to technological advancements from adversarial nations like Russia or China.

The hearing will held by the House Intelligence Committee’s Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation subcommittee, and it shall be chaired by Congressman Rep. André Carson (D-IN). Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie and Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray are expected to testify in the hearing to be held in public, and in the closed-door, classified hearing that will follow after.

“We’re going to press them on some very serious issues,” Carson said in a statement picked up by Fox News. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff also commented on the hearing, saying “There are a lot of unexplained aerial phenomena. We don’t know what they are, and they can’t be easily rationalized as weather phenomenon or balloons or anything else. So it’s quite a mystery.”

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com