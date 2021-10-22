Congressman Eric Swalwell Shares HORRIFICALLY Racist, Homophobic Voicemail He Received from Tucker Carlson Viewer

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) tweeted out an absolutely horrendous voicemail he said he received from a viewer of Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show.

“Listen to this,” Swalwell wrote on Twitter. “It’s the Tucker Carlson effect. Tucker attacks me. His fans respond with threats to kill my family. And Tucker knows exactly what he’s doing.”

Listen to this. It’s the Tucker Carlson effect. Tucker attacks me. His fans respond with threats to kill my family. And Tucker knows exactly what he’s doing. pic.twitter.com/PsSLYbctXa — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 22, 2021

The curse-filled voicemail is one minute and 42 seconds long and is riddled with racial and homophobic epithets. The caller expressed a desire to see him and his family chopped up by undocumented workers and fed to dogs. Swalwell sits on the House Intelligence Committee and the caller references this fact multiple times.

Based on the man’s comments, he was perhaps reacting to a segment from Carlson’s show last Friday where the Fox News host mocked people like Swalwell who said Ashli Babbitt was a threat on January 6.

The man’s language is gross and jarring:

Oh I’m so glad that my call’s very important to you, Mr. Intel Man. Here’s some intelligence, motherfucker. They just showed you on Fox News on Tucker Carlson saying that Babbitt – that unarmed veteran, that White woman that was shot by a cop. You said he was a brave officer shooting at some serious threat. He was a coward bitch who shot an unarmed White woman! If she would’ve been some Black ni**er crackhead, you guys would’ve had that cop’s head on a stick. Fuck you, you Obama ni**er, ass-licking pig. Andy McCabe just got his pension back and he’s a traitor, a liar, a leaker, squeaker, lying traitor little bitch, just like Comey and the rest of the Clinton cartel and the Obama Marxist ni**er cartel. Fuck you, you pig. You little fa**ot bitch. Go find that Chinese whore and move to China you fucking cocksucker. You soul-eating bastard. Intelligence Committee. Motherfucker, my dog has more intelligence in his dried up nutsack than you have in your warped little mind. You and Adam Schiff, that little fucking overmedicated freak. You people are a disgrace to God, our country, and our people. You’re the enemies of the United States people, motherfucker. You atheist communist fa**ots are the threat to our democracy, our Constitution, and our way of life. And I hope these foreign invaders that you’re letting into this country, I hope they chop you and your family up and feed ’em to their dogs, you pig. You fucking bitch. And there’s your free speech for today, asshole, from Trump nation! Write it down, you little bitch. Trump nation!

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com