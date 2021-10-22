Conservative radio talk show host Dennis Prager said this week “there might be secession” in the United States.

Prager read a viewer question about potential secession during his Thursday Fireside Chat. “Besides praying, how will we survive as one United States?” asked the viewer.

“We may not survive,” Prager said. “There is no guarantee.”

“I spoke about choice in the beginning here,” he continued. “We will choose whether to be the United States of America and keep holding the values of the Founders or reject them. The left rejects them.”

Prager talked about America being founded on the idea of liberty and lamented that “we’re losing that idea.”

He said there are “moral midgets” who “hate the Founders.”

Those were giants. They founded a country and I’m not sure we can keep it, as Benjamin Franklin said. “It’s a republic if you can keep it.” I’m not sure we can keep it. And yes, so there might be secession. It’s very sad if it would happen, but personally I would live in a state governed by Judeo-Christian values versus one governed by left-wing values, and in 100 years, let’s see who prospers.

Earlier this week Prager said he got Covid-19, something he was trying to do deliberately, because he would then have natural immunity.

