A bipartisan CNN appearance with the two chairs of the Problem Solvers Caucus was interrupted by an independent voice: one of the congressman’s dogs, who barked loudly during the segment.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) appeared on CNN Newsroom, hosted for the evening by Dana Bash, to discuss the Covid relief bill that President Donald Trump had just signed into law earlier Sunday evening.

Gottheimer and Reed are the co-chairs of the Problem Solvers Caucus, a group of 50 House members that encourages bipartisan cooperation. Bash introduced the two congressman by noting that many viewers might not have been aware of the group but “are happy to know there is such a thing as a Problem Solvers Caucus.”

Bash asked the two to share some of the negotiation details that happened behind the scenes over the past few days, and their thoughts about the bill finally being signed.

As Gottheimer was speaking, a dog could be heard earnestly barking in the background. When Bash turned to Reed for comment about whether Republicans would support Trump’s request for larger stimulus checks, Reed smiled and said that first he had to “recognize that Rosie is excited — that’s Josh’s dog in the background, so we applaud Rosie’s excitement.”

Bash concluded the segment by thanking the congressmen and asking Gottheimer to “give Rosie a pat on the head for us.”

“I will,” promised Gottheimer. “She’s very excited that the bill was signed into law.”

Rosie joined the Gottheimer family a few months ago, as he announced in an October 11 Facebook post explaining that the dog was named after the Bruce Springsteen song “Rosalita,” or Rosie for short.

Everyone say hi to the newest member of the Gottheimer family: Rosie! Inspired by the Boss himself — Bruce Springsteen’s 1973 classic, Rosalita, one of my favorite Bruce songs! Posted by Rep Josh Gottheimer on Sunday, October 11, 2020

